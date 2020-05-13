Salman misses Eid date, Nawaz keeps it

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan’s film in 2014 and 2015 – Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan were Eid releases and also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

While Salman Khan’s film Radhe will surely miss the release date on Eid, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has managed to get that date with his film Ghoomketu premiering on a digital platform.

Ghoomketu is a comedy- drama from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), the film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and others. The film will also see cameos from Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani.

"Ghoomketu is a quirky, never-seen-before character and I thoroughly enjoyed playing him. Anurag Kashyap, who is generally behind the camera, will be seen sharing screen space with us and it was a great experience to work with him as an actor. Ghoomketu has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience,” says Nawaz.

The filmmaker says that Ghoomketu is about quirks of our own kith and kin that has been translated onto celluloid. “Wherever we go, we are never far away from our roots. Ghoomketu, as the name suggests, is a story of the ‘journey to the beginning’. This a film where the protagonist - a writer- draws inspiration from the idiosyncrasies of his own family members. This was a dream project with a stellar cast (sublime actors, all of them), and the freedom to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. For all the writers, their observation begins at home. This film is a celebration of our family members - our ‘Bua’s and ‘Chacha’s and ‘Dadda’s - who we (Ghoomketu) always carry in our hearts, wherever we go,” says Pushpendra Nath Misra.

