Salman’s career advice to Iulia

Now that Iulia Vantur has been spending time with Salman Khan over the past few weeks, she has poured out her heart out to him about her film career as an actress which was stuck after the producer of her to be debut film Prerna Arora – was arrested.

Iulia is one of Salman’s worst kept secrets as a girlfriend and has still not been officially announced as Salman’s girl – but the anchor turned item girl and singer is still harbouring ambitions to do that one film.

Iulia Vantur was to make her debut with the film Radha Kyun Gori, Main Kyun Kaala also brushed up on her Hindi skills for the film to be directed by Prem Soni. Iulia was to play the role of a Polish girl called Julia Bien

The film also had another problem when the casting director of the film Vicky Sadana was one of the people named in the #MeToo controversy and he was suspended from the film. “The director Prem Soni also clarified that he had the rights of the film and would go ahead of it. But there has not been much movement on the film. Iulia, may now host a web show as she has been a presenter earlier in Romania. The show is likely to be on the lines of what a Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai used to be on Zee TV long ago but in a different format. Salman has told her to do what she thinks is going to be good for her. Salman can launch her if he wants, but he wants her to make it on her own,” say sources.

