Salman's Radhe shoot extended

By Sanskriti Media

Salman Khan was slated to complete the shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai by February 22. But it has now been extended by seventeen days. But Khan is now making sure that the film directed by Prabhudeva is made a lot better before his director goes back to the south to work on his assignments to the south of the Nilgiris.

The not so impressive performance of Dabangg 3 released during the anti CAA and NRC wave that first gripped north India in December resulted in the film not really getting the desired numbers. “Now Salman is looking at everything in detail making sure that Prabhu gets what he wants so he can do the film to his utmost satisfaction. From the dance moves to the action scenes, Salman wants the film to be as good as it gets. Hence the shooting has been extended till March 10. Again, Salman’s pre-occupation with the Bigg Boss show also resulted in an inordinate delay in the shoot,” says a trade source.

Salman is expected to then take on a Sikh cop avatar for Abhiraj Minwala’s film with Aayush Sharma before working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for Farhad Samji, Kick 2 for Sajid Nadiadwala and the new film with his onetime bestie Sooraj Barjatya.

