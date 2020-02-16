Sania’s hunt for the director

By Sanskriti Media

Director Farah Khan maybe one of the closest people in Sania Mirza’s life but the tennis ace who wedding Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik amidst many controversies has a life story with a five-setter humdinger narrative that can hold the audiences.

With the shuttler, Saina Nehwal biopic already underway and Sonu Sood’s plans to make on badminton player PV Sindhu’s life, news about the Sania biopic has been popping up time and again without any major announcement.

With a buzz earlier that producer Ronnie Screwvala may be very keen to bankroll the film on Sania’s life and career, here is the buzz that the tennis ace and the producer are now meeting various directors who could ace a film on Sania.

“Farah is the closest to Sania from the film industry and Sania has been seeking her advice. A biopic like Sania’s is not really up Farah’s alley as her references are a bit retro and full of hardcore entertainment which is why Sania s looking at a director who can give a biopic the right treatment. Once the director is finalised, then hunt for the actress to play the lead will be finalised,” says our source in the film industry.

As for actresses who play tennis – Deepika Padukone who has also played badminton has also plays tennis and even rubbed shoulders once with Roger Federer. Sara Ali Khan too plays tennis. Interestingly many actresses are owners of tennis teams. Rakul Preet Singh co-owns the Hyderabad Strikers, actress Sonali Bendre co-owns the Pune Strikers, actress and director Divya Khosla Kumar co owns the Delhi Brigade and actress Aditi Rao Hydari co-owns the Chennai stallions.

