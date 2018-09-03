Sanjay Dutt as Karim Lala

By Sanskriti Media

Gangster stories seem to be apt biopics for filmmakers these days. While there have been recent biopics on gangsters like Daddy starring Arjun Rampal, Haseena Parkar starring Shraddha Kapoor, films like Company, Black Friday, One Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobaara, D-Day and much earlier Dayavaan/Nayakan have also explored the lives of gangsters.

Bollywood’s trysts with the mafia continues now with a biopic of Karim Lala.

A Pashtun from Afghanistan, Karim Lala was a close friend of Dilip Kumar who had also helped actress Helen get her money back from one PN Arora who had defrauded her. Lala was the one who had set up organised crime business in Mumbai along with Haji Mastan and Varadaraja Mudaliar both of whose characters have been filmed in earlier gangster movies.

“Adnaan Shaikh an assistant director to Ahmed Khan will be directing the film on Karim Lala and the film will be produced by Ahmed under his banner Paperdoll Entertainment. The makers are talking to Sanjay Dutt to play Karim Lala’s character,” informs a source.

Dutt who has been seen in several gangster roles, thus gets his hands on a biopic after Ranbir Kapoor played Sanjay in his biopic.