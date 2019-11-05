See… Shah Rukh’s burnt hand!

By Sanskriti Media

It was actually the second fire accident at Amitabh Bachchan’s place. The first one was in 1984 when Bachchan burnt his hand during Diwali and it needed a re-constructive surgery. The second one was recently when Aishwarya Rai’s PR manager for many years Archana Sadanand suffered burns due to a fire which was apparently extinguished by Shah Rukh Khan. While there are other versions to this story, what caught us was this picture when Shah Rukh was cutting the cake on his birthday during an interaction with the fans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s hand has some marks. Sources confirmed that they were indeed burn marks. “It was at the time before the cut the cake, and one felt that they could be the cake’s cream, but SRK had not even touched it. Later when he posed for pictures, he kept his right hand in his pocket, like how Bachchan had kept it during the filming of both Sharaabi and Inquilaab. Guess, if Shah Rukh has to shoot for something soon, he may need to camouflage it as well,” says a source.