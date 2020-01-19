Shabana hospitalised after serious accident

By Sanskriti Media

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi who is India’s most profilic actress in international cinema suffered a serious accident was admitted to the MGM hospital in Kamothe. She was in her car which swerved and hit a truck on the Mumbai Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. Shabana was in a serious condition when brought to the hospital. Soon she was administered preliminary medication and a team of doctors came in to pick Shabana. Shabana was shifted to the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai when she became stable. Incidentally the ambulance to pick Shabana and take her to the MGM Hospital arrived only after 20 minutes which delayed her admission.

Anil Ambani former actress and wife of Anil Ambani who own the Kolkilaben Hospital came to the hospital not just to check on Shabana’s health but also supervised all operations and got the best doctors and specialists to attend on her.

Among those who were seen at the hospital apart from Shaana’s husband and poet Javed Akhtar were step son Farhan Akhtar, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Shankar Mahadevan.

Shabana and her family were recently celebrating Javed Akhtar’s 75th birthday on Friday.

