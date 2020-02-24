Shah Rukh disposes, Salman accepts!

By Sanskriti Media

Among the many films refused by Shah Rukh Khan was also the untitled film that Loveyatri director Abhiraj Minwala had planned to do with Aayush Sharma as his second film after Loveyatri. Minwala had gone to shah Rukh with the script asking him to play the cop in it while Aayush was to play the role of a gangster. SRK refuse the film.

“But it is not just SRK who had said no to it. The role that Aayush has is a very powerful one and any big star would have been intimidated to play second fiddle to the relatively new actor. Salman has stepped into the film to give it a bigger feel and is hence playing the role in an effort to give his brother in law’s career an impetus. Aayush is also working in Kwatha which has Isabelle Kaif opposite him in the lead,” says our source.

Incidentally Shah Rukh Khan had refused the film Ek Tha Tiger by Kabir Khan which went to Salman Khan and the film as well as its sequel went on to be staggering hits. Will Salman be lucky again, remains to be seen.

Interestingly, films that Salman had rejected went to Shah Rukh and barring the role of Max in Josh where it was the role of Aishwarya’s brother, other films like Chak De India and Baazigar went on to do well at the box office.

