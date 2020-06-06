Shah Rukh Khan signs NDA with director?

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani were supposed to make a grand announcement on their forthcoming project – a social satire when lockdown took place and the plans were locked up for a while. In a Twitter interaction with his fans however around the same time, SRK did hit to his fans that why shouldn’t he do a film with “Raju”.

And now we hear that the film is well on its course to be made with the required Non-Disclosure agreements in place. “Atlee ‘s friend and Raj and RK had jumped the gun by talking about it. But Hirani hasn’t. Hence the buzz is that they have signed a non-disclosure agreement to ensure that the content of the film and the announcements will be done only at the right time. But what we also know about the project is that the idea to make a social satire transpired after all these stars and the directors had a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film is slated to be a subject on a social issue and will be treated like a satire. It will be based on one of the various developmental programmes being done by the government for the people akin to the Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan, says sources.

NDAs have now become very common in Bollywood with most actors and filmmakers signing on such contracts to ensure that no one in their eagerness to please fans or the media leak out information to them.

