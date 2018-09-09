Shahid returns to work after Zain’s birth

By Sanskriti Media

Shahid Kapoor went back to work hours after his new born son Zain Kapoor came back home with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Mira delivered their son on September 6th and the next day was incidentally her birthday as well. The following day Mira and the newborn were taken home and Shahid duly returned to work.

It can be recalled that Shahid had asked his producers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy to adjust dates so that he could spend time with his wife and family.

The actor recently said, "During Misha's birth [in 2016], I took a couple of months off. This time too, I was negotiating to take a month-long break, but things didn't work out. I will get only a week off from work. It is too short a duration, but such are the circumstances."

And within hours of Zain coming home, Shahid went for the dubbing of the film Batti Gul Meter Chalu at Sunny Super Sound. The actor is now scheduled to film Arjun Reddy soon after.