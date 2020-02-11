Shahid’s wife upset with paparazzi!

By Sanskriti Media

While Taimur Ali Khan continues to be one of the most photographed star child in Bollywood, other parents are getting a bit wary of their child being photographed rather too often.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s daughter Misha has also been another favourite with the paps who have now been chasing Misha’s kid brother Zain who was born in 2018. But mother Mira Kapoor has now issued a strict warning. The other day, she requested the paps not to click pictures of the child ostensibly because she did not like the flashbulbs on his face - up, close and personal. “She told us, ‘I have told you not to take his pictures and you are still doing so.’ But we were not really taking the kid’s pictures but we were taking of hers. It is just that she had the kid with her and she was a bit stressed about that. Once we assuaged her that we did not have his pictures, she calmed down and went off,” says our man at the spot.

While Shahid and Mira have posted pictures of the little one often on their social media platforms they do not want peering flashlights on their child’s face. Fair enough!

