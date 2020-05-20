Sharmila may follow Kareena to Insta

By Sanskriti Media

Following on the footsteps of her illustrious daughter in law Kareena Kapoor – former Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore has been contemplating on joining Instagram and share picture stories of her life.

Sharmila Tagore – a Satyajit Ray discovery who debuted in Bollywood with Kashmir Ki Kali had some very interesting glamorous roles to back her power-packed performances in the 60s and the 70s. The actress was last seen ten eyars ago in the Danish Aslam directed film Break Ke Baad starring Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan but has now been bitten by the Instagram bug after hearing and reading about it a lot.

“In fact she will be joining it soon after Kareena has done so recently. Her daughter Soha is already on Insta along with her son in law Kunal and they keep posting. Who knows maybe even Saif will join Instagram after seeing his mother do so. Interestingly, even Saif takes a lot of pictures as memories of everything he is around and can do pretty well for himself on Insta,” says an industry source.

