Shilpa’s tenth wedding anniversary

One of Bollywood’s fittest actresses, Shilpa Shetty Kundra married businessman, Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. And this year, her wedding anniversary is more special as the couple completes a decade of togetherness today. Both Shilpa and Raj have chosen to keep the anniversary, a low-key affair, rather than having a grand celebration.

The actress, who had been juggling a number of professional commitments, planned to hit the pause button and take a break from work. However, Raj whisked off Shilpa to Japan for a three-day-trip. Shilpa had been working around the clock and took a break from her choc-o-bloc shoot schedule for bringing in the special day with her better half.

“If you have done something good, you are going to get it back and a hundred times more. I feel because I have done something good, I have got a man who cares about me, who encourages me and who is not insecure about my position. He really helps me go forward and is proud of me,” says Shilpa.

Shilpa is awaiting the release of her movie Nikamma, which is on floors currently. The actress has been busy judging Tv shows, doing her yoga bit and working in films as well of late.