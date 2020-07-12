Shimit to helm SRK’s web series?

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan has asked his Chak De India director Shimit Amin to helm one of the upcoming projects on bonded labour and migration. Chak De is also considered among Shah Rukh Khan’s best every performance on screen. Khan may not be an actor in the project, but his company is backing this project which is about the migration of workers from eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar to work in the sugar plantations in the West Indies in the early 19th century. Some others also came from erstwhile Madras.

“The working title of the project is Jahaazi because these workers were known as Girmitiyas or Jahaazis as they used to land in large numbers in the Caribbean islands with a four or three-year-term as bonded or indentured labour. The project is set in a certain era when the first two vessels landed at what was then British Guyana, now known as Guyana. The community popularly known as Indo-Caribbeans have now spread all over the islands and the countries in the West Indies including Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago. Interestingly Shah Rukh also the owner of Trinbago Knight Riders which is why he could have gotten an idea to make the project,” says a trade source. Notable Indo-Caribbeans include author VS Naipaul, cricketers Alvin Kalicharan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Sunil Narine and Robin Singh who also played for India.

Sources add that Since Khan is also working on an Punjab-Canada migration film with Rajkumar Hirani, he may well not do Jahaazi as a film project as it was earlier intended and could make it into a web series considering the kind of research that they also have at the moment.

