Shraddha Kapoor kissed a little fan

By Sanskriti Media

Shraddha Kapoor just kissed a fan at the airport recently when she was leaving for Jaipur.

Well if you are also a Shraddha fan, let us tell you the actual details before you get too excited and lurk around the Baaghi 3 actress hoping for a peck as well.

Shraddha who is promoting her film Street Dancer 3D these days was enroute to Jaipur when a bunch of fans came to click pictures with her. Among them was this little girl who also stood next to Shraddha hoping for a nice picture to show her friends. “Shraddha was quite taken in by the little girl and she gave her a peck n the head. Shraddha like most of the new generation actresses is quite nice to fans and gives them a lot of importance. Obviously, the little kid was thrilled to bits,” says our paparazzo on duty at the airport clicking pictures of the stars departing from the city.