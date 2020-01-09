Shraddha Kapoor kissed a little fan

Photo: Sanskriti Media

By
  • Sanskriti Media
Published

Shraddha Kapoor just kissed a fan at the airport recently when she was leaving for Jaipur.

Well if you are also a Shraddha fan, let us tell you the actual details before you get too excited and lurk around the Baaghi 3 actress hoping for a peck as well.

Shraddha who is promoting her film Street Dancer 3D these days was enroute to Jaipur when a bunch of fans came to click pictures with her. Among them was this little girl who also stood next to Shraddha hoping for a nice picture to show her friends. “Shraddha was quite taken in by the little girl and she gave her a peck n the head. Shraddha like most of the new generation actresses is quite nice to fans and gives them a lot of importance. Obviously, the little kid was thrilled to bits,” says our paparazzo on duty at the airport clicking pictures of the stars departing from the city.

Print Email
Comments

Comments

Back to top