Sonam upset with Instagram

By Sanskriti Media

Sonam upset with social media site for noT removing death threat posts

Perhaps Mark Zuckerberg and his team do not read Hindi. That is one reason why producer Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Anil Kapoor and sister of Sonam Kapoor has been receiving a slew of death threats on Instagram.

While the following posts were reported, Instagram has not taken any action!

Instagram’s standard messages to the reporting has also left Sonam and her family fuming as they did not remove the death threat comments at all.

"We found that this comment likely doesn't go against our community guidelines. If you think we made a mistake, please report it again... If you don't want to see this user on Instagram, you can unfollow, mute or block them to hide their posts and comments from your feed,” came the customised answer from their bot! An enraged Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Of course, I will block this individual but are you doing your part to keep this 'community' safe?"

“Instagram doesn’t think death threats are a violation? Or their India team cannot read Hindi,” fumed Sonam after the staid reply from the social media platform.

Rhea has produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat and the superhit Veere Di Wedding till date, all starring her sister.

Sonam Kapoor herself has around 29 million followers on the platform as opposed to Rhea who has 1.6 million followers.

