Sonu Nigam stranded in Dubai; goes live

By Sanskriti Media

While other Bollywood stars are posting videos of them working out, washing hands, and some lauding Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Janta curfew by advising people to stay at home, Sonu Nigam is also taking a cue to do a live Youtube concert at 9.30 pm (UAE Standard Time) on Sunday , so that he can entertain all those who were staying at home on Sunday with some music.

Sonu Nigam has been stranded in Dubai with his family and unable to return home. “Enjoy the music while showing gratitude to India’s healthcare professionals. Also, don’t forget to spend quality time with your loved ones,” he says.

“I will be performing live without technical facilities, but then it is a little professional job. We have a hired studio to ensure that the sound will be better and worked on. We have a Russian pianist called Anna who is slated to rehearse with me before the show. I will not do a substandard job and we will also have a good camera and we will do whatever we can with limited facilities at our disposal. The studio is owned by Atid Ali and Adil Farooq is handling all the co-ordination and of course Madhurima (wife) is there to give a lot of support,” says Nigam who is living at the house of his friend Sunil Vaswani.

“When I come to Dubai, I live here for the past 15 years. It is more like home. He is like an elder brother and so we are just four of us,” says Sonu Nigam.

