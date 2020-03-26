SRK-Emraan ready Bard of Blood 2

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan’s team has been working of drawing more blood for the Bard. After the first season received a mixed response after its premiere on Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment the producer of the series Bard of Blood are working towards the development of the second part which may also be directed by the director of the first season Ribhu Dasgupta.

Sources inform that the second part of the series starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kirti Kulhari is being scripted at the moment. “The character of Jannat Marri played by Kriti dies in the first season. Emraan who plays the role of Kabir Anand a.k.a Adonis and Sobhita as Isha Khanna are there for the second season as well. There is a reference to the book, but the script will be an original one,” says a source. The book on Bard of Blood which lead to the adaptation has been written by Bilal Siddiqi.

“Bilal was working with us at Red Chillies as a digital head. He wrote a book and if you waited for a while for the book to be made into a film, it would have taken longer. Not that the digital platform is easier. But there is an openness in a platform and you can push the envelope a little more,” Shah Rukh had said earlier.

Gaurav Verma, COO, Red Chillies Entertainment confirmed to us that the second part is in the development stages.

