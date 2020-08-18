SRK in and as Pathan?

By Sanskriti Media

So will Shah Rukh Khan’s return as a lead star to the big screen be with the rumoured Siddharth Anand film called Pathan? Well social media surely seems to think so, especially Shah Rukh Khan fans who have got wind of the advanced talks.

In March this year, we had told you that Shah Rukh was indeed in talks with the WAR director for a film. It was being speculated at that time that Alia Bhatt will be the heroine of the film.

But then as the announcement from the premier production house draws to a close, it is Deepika Padukone’s name that is being tossed up now. Deepika who played the role of Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om and Meenammal in Chennai Express in her earlier two oeuvres with Khan is expected to be the heroine in this film directed by Anand.

“Since Yash Raj Films is holding all their cards close to their chest, we will need to wait till September 27 to see what happens,” says a trade source.

Shah Rukh Khan was earlier speaking to Raj Kumar Hirani for his satirical film on the Punjab-Canada migration which was to be shot both in the north Indian state as well as the land of the white lily. But then there were some issues regarding the permissions for a large unit to be shooting in Canada and the shooting date of that film may not be clear as yet, add sources.

Shah Rukh has also held meetings with Raj and DK, Atlee Kumar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Amit Ravindranath Sharma, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Shimit Amin and Amar Kaushik among others.

Shah Rukh Khan was actually seen earlier in a pathan get up in the film Hey Ram!

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.