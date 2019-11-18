SRK’s comeback film starts in March

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan who has been shooting for his cameo for the Ayan Mukerji directed film Brahmastra recently at Film City also met up with his producer Karan Johar and co-star Amitabh Bachchan at the last named’s grand daughter’s birthday bash at his house on the weekend. Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy in principal roles.

The actor who was also spotted with singer Dua Lipa before her performance in Mumbai, has now finally allotted dates for the Atlee film which he had greenlighted a while ago.

“The buzz in the trade is that he ahs given his dates in the moth of March and his team Red Chillies will start pre-production very soon once the nitty-gritties of the film are broken down on paper right from the requirements for VFX, the shoot locations and the rest of the casting as well. It is a film with a dose of action and that is what Shah Rukh Khan has decided would be his comeback film after the debacle of Zero. It is tough for an actor and that too a superstar to be under the scanner and SRK will make sure that this one is a zero-error project,” says a trade source.

Now, we need to hear this from the horse’s mouth!