SRK shoots again after lockdown

By Sanskriti Media

After Shah Rukh Khan was spotted shooting on Friday on the fourth floor of his building Mannat inside the Mannat bungalow complex questions started on whether the actor was back at work for his movies. Shah Rukh has indeed grown his mane apparently for his next film, but sources tell us that this shoot was more for his fans.

Thursday had also marked 28 years of Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood because his debut feature film Deewana released on June 25, 1992. “Exactly on the same date last year, Shah Rukh had a mini documentary of sorts shot for his fans which was done from the first floor of the building. Fans were also present in large numbers, But this time Khan and his team kept it rather low profile because they did not want a crowd to assemble outside and violate all social distancing norms because fans go mad when they see him come out,” says sources.

Eye witnesses say that the paparazzi too had been called over to click pictures of the star and Shah Rukh was gesticulating as if he was talking to the fans when he came to the window and shook his hands wildly.

Shah Rukh last shot for a scientist’s cameo in the film Brahmastra for Karan Johar and did his first shoot after the lockdown and that is enough fodder for fans as well.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.