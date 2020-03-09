SRK signs Arjun

By Sanskriti Media

Shah Rukh Khan may have not necessarily made any announcement about what he intends to do as a lead actor in his next film, but he is surely leading the way for other actors with his film productions and releases.

SRK produced Bard Of Blood with Emraan Hashmi by Ribhu Dasgupta for an OTT platform first and then mounted his next show The Class of 83 with Bobby Deol. Then he announced the Kahaani spin-off called Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan which was to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya.

And now he has signed on old friend Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor for a film which will be based on the sex scandal that rocked Muzaffarpur. “Arjun plays the role of the investigating cop in the story in which 34 girls were sexually exploited in the Muzaffarpur shelter two years ago. It is one of the most shocking incidents that rocked Bihar at that time. Some of these girls were only seven years old,” says a source.

Kapoor was last seen in Panipat and he loved the script narrated by Pulkit – the director of Bose: Dead or Alive for Alt Balaji.

The film is expected to be announced as soon as Arjun begins the promotion of his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in which he plays Pinky!

