SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT’S LAST JOURNEY

By Sanskriti Media

Braving the rains and the fear of the coronavirus, few of Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends from the film industry came to see the actor. Many of them were unable to come, and they were too overcome with shock. Actor Anupam Kher for instance did not know how to react, what to speak and what not to. “I played Sushant’s father in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. My relationship off screen too was like that of a father and son. Sometimes the pain starts later, sometimes it hits you much earlier and it has,” says Anupam Kher.

The 34-year-old actor ended his life at his apartment in the upmarket Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday. Most of his family was away at his home city at Patna in Bihar in North India.

The family was shocked on Sunday and did not react. But then they managed to reach Mumbai on Monday evening and went directly to the Cooper Hospital where the actor’s body was kept after an autopsy and a post-mortem was performed to confirm whether he had indeed died because he had died by suicide. Actress Rhea Chakraborty who was said to have been dating Sushant was also there at the Cooper Hospital to have a glimpse of the actor in the afternoon and so was film producer Sandip Singh who had wanted to cast Sushant in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela.

Many of Sushant’s friends and colleagues from the film industry took to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to grieve for the actor who had given up on life at such an early age. Karan Johar was one of them who even blamed himself for not taking note of Sushant’s depression.

As the actor went on his final journey, there were a few faces from Bollywood including his co stars Ranvir Shorey, Rajkummar Rao, Viveik Oberoi, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, producer Dinesh Vijan, director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya, director Mukesh Chhabra and producer Jackky Bhagnani were all present to big a final adieu to the actor. Yes, Sushant we will miss you!

