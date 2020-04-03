The Bhoot connection between Katrina and Vicky

By Sanskriti Media

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may be love birds who are occasionally getting to meet nowadays during the lockdown in India – but then the Tiger Zinda Hai actress and the Uri actor have something more in common – their choice of films.

While Vicky’s last release was the Karan Johar produced film Bhoot which tanked badly at the turnstiles – Katrina’s next release has a similar title – it is called Telephone Bhoot and is being bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar.

“It is a pure co incidence and nothing to read between the lines. Agreed that Vicky had signed on his horror film first, but the title came in much later – just around the time when Katrina’s’s horror comedy also got its name,” say industry sources.

Telephone Bhoot also has Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in it and is being directed by Gurmeet Singh.

Interestingly the stories about their romance started after Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina during an awards function on stage with the song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Orignally picturised on Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra) and the audience had Katrina’s former boyfriend Salman Khan and sister Arpita Khan among others in it. Salman’s reaction to the proposal was that he feigned fainting while hearing the proposal.

