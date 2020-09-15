The Deepika-SRK pairing

By Sanskriti Media

And there is confusion again.

While there was a name based confusion recently over which Anushka would star opposite Prabhas – Shetty or Sharma – there is yet another confusion about Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan worked together earlier in films like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express and the buzz has been about Deepika working with King Khan yet again.

“There are two types of rumours in the market. One is what we heard about Deepika coming on board the YRF film Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan which is directed by Siddharth Anand. After a bit of an adjustment with his dates, it is said that even John has come on board the film now in a negative role. The second rumour that is emanating from sources on the other side of the Vindhyas is about Deepika coming on board Atlee’s film which also stars Shah Rukh Khan,” informs a trade source.

Deepika is indeed one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood. She is currently in Goa shooting for Shakun Batra’s film and is also expected to work along with Prabhas in another film. Now we need to see which of these films will she feature in or is she doing both?

