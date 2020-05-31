The Deverakonda and Ananya story!

By Sanskriti Media

The heroine of the film Khaali Peeli Ananya Pandey is not just working in a remake of a Vijay Deverakonda film Taxiwala but she also acting opposite him in the Puri Jagannadh film tentatively billed as Fighter. It does seem that the Deverakonda boy and Ananya are striking a chord with each other.

An unusual picture of Vijay holding Ananya on a boat taking them from Versova Jetty to Madh Island for the shoot of the film Fighter shot from a distance surfaced a few months ago after which it does seem that both of them have had an affinity towards each other and their films as well.

Meanwhile Ishaan Khatter and his co-star Ananya from Khaali Peeli were shooting for a song which had a day’s shoot left when the lockdown was announced and the meter was running.

Now after the film has gone on the edit the makers realise that there are some more portions which need to be ironed out and they need two more days to do some patch up for the film. The film directed by Maqbool Khan has been produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

“There was just a day’s work left on the song. But when the film was being edited during the lockdown – a lot of filmmakers preferred to do their edit line ups during lockdown – they realised that they need to do some patch work as well for the film and hence needed two more days. So, they have also told one of the governing bodies of film producers the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) that they need three days to complete their film’s shoot. The IMMPA has written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister giving them a list of productions which need to complete shoots with several rules and regulations in place,” says a trade source.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.