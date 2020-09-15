The Devils are coming

By Sanskriti Media

The Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga film which was being billed as Devil by a section of the film trade is still in the making, say sources in the film industry.

A film industry source states that the script of the film is more or less locked as of now and will be announced when everyone connected to the project will sign up for it.

“Ranbir had been approached for the film even as Vanga was making the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy as Kabir Singh. After Kabir Singh left an indelible mark as one of the big films of 2019, Ranbir has been keen to work on the project. Despite various theories that have been floating around, Ranbir is keen to work on the film and the project is expected to roll in 2021. Ranbir has to wrap Brahmastra and Shamshera before that,” says an industry source.

Meanwhile yet another Devil will unleash itself again when Kick 2 will start. But Kick 2 starring Salman Khan has been planned to go on the floors only when Salman Khan finishes shoot of the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, inform sources. Salman Khan had played the role of Devi Lal Singh alias Devil in the first instalment of Kick directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

