Varun Dhawan's plans after Corona!

By Sanskriti Media

Varun Dhawan has agreed to be a part of Raaj Shandilya’s next film on the life of a stand-up comedian. For years Raaj was only writing stand-up comedy and is well versed with the intricacies of the profession and has been responsible for the best comedy shows on television.

“Early last year, Raaj Shandilya had narrated the script of his story about a stand-up comedian to Varun Dhawan. Shandilya went on to direct his film Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana. Varun had liked the idea and took a narration yet again in the month of February this year. And after a couple of discussions more during the he has okayed the script of the film. Now Raaj will have to wait and see how the industry progresses after the lockdown so that he is able to plan his film accordingly. Thankfully Varun has just one film to do – Sriram Raghavan’s next film Ekkees. So if he manages to get his dates right after 21, he can move on that or Raaj has to plan his next film accordingly. Raaj is also planning a film on a condom for producer Shraddha Chandavarkar,” says an industry source.

Now Raja awaits for Covid 19 to go and Varun Dhawan to come.

Varun Dhawan who admittedly has taken a deserving break after his five-hour sips of sleep over the past many years of working in the movies is now raring to get back on the set.

While he has only one film which he has greenlighted thus far – he has liked around three more subjects among the many that he has read that he is keen to do. But the impasse over shooting in foreign land, shooting far off from home with a large crew is what is bothering the actor.

“Initially Varun was happy with the break and slept hours daily. He will have to be promoting Coolie No 1 when it releases and then shoot for Ekkees. But beyond that even though he has loved three of the scripts that he has read – they require him to travel and shoot and he does not know when that would take place in the given scenario where shootings will need to have several restrictions and dos and don’ts. What he is sure about is his film with Sriram and his dad’s film which will be up for release after things settle down,” says our industry source.

