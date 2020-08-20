Varun-Sara film on OTT

By Sanskriti Media

After a wait for a few months the David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1 will finally get on to an OTT major if the deal is inked. Sources inform us that the deal is in the last stages of negotiations for the price etc.

“The makers were sure that the film will do extremely well in the theatres because Coolie No 1 is an entertainer aimed at the masses as well. Having said that, even the masses are now hooked on to OTT platforms and the streaming platform also felt that a film of this nature will also help them get more people subscribe to their platform when they come in to watch the Dhawan combo on the third screen. The makers of Coolie No 1 had waited for a long time with a hope that the theatres would open at least by August. We are now nearing the end of August and it is not still clear when we will have a full strength audience back into the theatres. Hence the negotiations have begun,” says a source.

Coolie No 1 stars Varun Dhawan as well as Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and is a redux of the same film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that was made in the mid-nineties. The producer of the film Vashu Bhagnani is bankrolling this one too along with his son Jackky Bhagnani.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.