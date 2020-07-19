Vidya’s math quiz for kids

By Sanskriti Media

The Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer Shakuntala Devi will have a first of its kind virtual song launch event on Tuesday. Vidya slips into the eponymous role of Shakuntala Devi in the Anu Menon directed biopic which streams on Amazon Prime this month-end.

But in the current situation promotions cannot be taking place and unlike the first OTT release of the season - Gulabo Sitabo - which was promoted with a tongue twister, the makers realised that they needed to subtract their worries, and add to the fun by multiplying the audience, without dividing their attention. Hence, they decided to find it on the third screen itself – digital.

Vidya and Anu along with others like Sanya, Amit Sadh came up with an innovative idea to have a virtual first song launch event for the film. “The event will be witnessed by the media and approximately 5000 school students from 50 cities. The makers along with the lead cast wanted to do something fun and unique with their promotional activities. Given the current situation in the country, we obviously can’t hold an event or gathering. But it was the cast members idea to plan a virtual song launch event with students from across the nation. The event will include some fun activities between star Vidya Balan and the cast and Vidya will slip into the Shakuntala avatar and conduct a math quiz for the kids.”

The film showcases Shakuntala Devi's life journey who was a renowned mathematician who stunned the world with her ability to solve complex mathematical calculations in a matter of seconds! The makers hope that this activity will also ensure that parents will get their children to watch this inspiring story which may let many kids love a subject they are scared of most. Now do the math!

