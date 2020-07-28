By Sanskriti Media

After the three-month-long lockdown, shootings have finally resumed, but it’s not as easy as it looks. Celebrity hair and makeup artist Florian Hurel recently collaborated with Vidya Balan for a brand shoot and says though the new guidelines made it a little difficult for them to function smoothly, the actress was quite supportive and understanding.

They shot at the Mehboob Studio and the shoot continued for as long as 10 hours. Talking about his experience of shooting in the new normal, he said, “A team of only seven people was on set. We all had to wear PPE costumes. I must say it wasn’t easy to wear the suit as it was getting hot and it was very difficult to breathe with the mask throughout the day.”

“We shot for a brand and Vidya was very patient and understanding as she knew we had to follow the protocols, and we got all the shots successfully in the desired time despite all restrictions. It was a wonderful overall experience to be back to work during the COVID,” Florian added. He even mentioned that the brand took care of all the COVID protocols and added, “There was a doctor and an ambulance available on site.” Florian has previously worked with celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, to name a few.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.