Virat Kolhi's Anushka is now a cricket captain

By Sanskriti Media

Anushka Sharma is all set to play the role of Jhulan Goswami in an upcoming biopic on the feisty Indian woman cricketer popularly nicknamed Chakdah Express.

Anushka Sharma is currently being trained by Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues’ father, Ivan Rodrigues, and Prithvi Shaw’s cricket coach Prashant Shetty at the MIG Cricket Academy to play cricket. Ivan has also trained his daughter Jemimah who is considered to be a very attacking batswoman in the women’s team. While India’s best batsman Virat Kohli is at home, Anushka has been training to both bat and bowl in the past few weeks for Jhulan’s role.

The actress was in Eden Gardens on Saturday where she shot for some sequences for her film along with Jhulan herself. While some portions were filmed on the ground itself, some portions were shot in the dressing room as well.

Incidentally another biopic on the life of Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj was also announced recently with Taapsee Pannu announced as the name of the person to play Mithali’s role.

Anushka has not been making any announcement for a while now and her marketing team for Clean Slate Films refrained from making any comment. She was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero where she played the female lead.

Incidentally her company Clean Slate Films registered three titles – Tez Tarrar, Manchali and Sarfiri with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association, but one is not sure if the first named could be title of the biopic on the right arm medium fast pacer who also captained the Indian women’s cricket team for a while apart from being the highest wicket taker in the world.

