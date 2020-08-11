Wear, change, repeat: Bhumi Pednekar

By Sanskriti Media

Bhumi Pednekar is an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. Bhumi has launched a lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. The versatile actress is batting for sustainability and says it’s vital for climate protection.

“I believe in repeating clothes. I repeat clothes all the time. I don’t think that people might see me wearing the same clothes because as an actress you are told to always wear different and new outfits but, honestly, I don't care. There are so many businesses which I have come across where people are renting clothes! I love the idea! It’s genius!” says Bhumi.

She adds, “Even personally, between me and my sister, our wardrobe is pretty much one. We share clothes. We keep repeating clothes and we have no problem with that! In the last 2 years, I have consciously started seeing how climate conscious the brand is before I wear them. Today, we have enough options for such brands.”

Bhumi feels the whole world is shifting towards sustainability in a big way. She says, “And, rightly so. If you have noticed, there is a large shift in the way brands are now dealing with sustainability. All your high fashion brands, luxury brands all slowly and steady turning towards sustainability. I really hope that the process happens a lot faster because as a consumer you will consume what is given to you. Unfortunately, with recycled and up-cycled fashion, the price difference is a lot and it's not affordable to everybody.”

