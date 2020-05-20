What is Katrina's new dilemma?

By Sanskriti Media

Katrina Kaif has a bit of a thinking to do during the fourth phase of the lockdown. While no one had ever expected a set back of this sort to their work – the lockdown will change the fate of a lot of films to be made. Some films may be shelved if they have not started off at all and some films may be pushed behind indefinitely and other films have gone into a rewrite to keep the context of the coronavirus and the lockdown alive and relevant in our lives.

“Katrina was slated to start work on Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Now that film has not gone on the floors. We do not know if that can be done immediately because Siddhant also has to wrap a song for Bunty Aur Babli 2. There are some more portions of the film left, but Siddhant may not be required in it. Ishaan thankfully has just a single day’s of work left on his unfinished film Khaali Peeli and then he will have to sort out his dates. As for Katrina, this is one project she has greenlighted apart from the superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar. That is now being rumoured to be a two-part movie and Katrina will need to plunge into that film with a lot of time in hand. So, she has to decide what to do and when,” says our source.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.