When Alia wiped her fan’s tears!

Fans often get very emotional when they meet their favourite stars. One such fan was privy to an exclusive meeting with Alia Bhatt where she got to bake a cake with Alia as part of Arjun Kapoor’s little sister Anshula’s Fankind Foundation.

The fan called Varsha wanted to meet Alia and she aspired to bake a cake for her. But Anshula chose a date on Varsha’s birthday itself for the cake to be baked and once it was done, Varsha also got to cut the cake. “Of you are cutting your cake after six years! Happy birthday Varsha,” screamed Alia and celebrated her fans birthday, singing loudly for the girl.

Obviously Varsha’s day was made and seeing the ultra-energetic way that Alia was celebrating her birthday, the former was moved to tears. Alia saw her moist eyes and promptly proceeded to wipe them off.

It is not just about the fankind for Alia, it is also about kindness towards her fans, we reckon.

