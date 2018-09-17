Why Aamir wanted no visuals for TOH teaser!

By Sanskriti Media

The team of Thugs of Hindostan released the first look teaser of their film on Monday as expected. But what was surprising was the fact that there were no faces or the first look of the actors in the teaser. What came out was just the logo of the film.

While fans of both Bachchan and Aamir Khan did seem quite disappointed at just the revelation of the film’s logo – we are told that the pint sized Khan was the man responsible for the first look idea.

“Aamir has been disappointed that the first look of the actors have already been revealed by the paparazzi. So, when the first look comes out properly after ten days, there needs to be a build up to the way the film is perceived. But then the film releases on November 8 and there is not much time now. It’s less than 50 days to the release and it is a highly anticipated movie. The trade is awaiting to see what the film’s content is all about,” says a trade source.

And yes, we are awaiting the visuals eagerly, Mr Khan!