Why does Yo Yo love Dubai?

By Sanskriti Media

Rapper and Bollywood singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest song LOCA is out in the market now. The singer who also made an appearance as an actor in a Himesh Reshammiya film shot the entire song in Dubai.

“Dubai is like my second home and we wanted to shoot the song there as it is very beautiful in every sense. For starters, getting permissions to shoot in Dubai is very easy and that would explain why I have shot around six music videos till date in the Emirates. It is also very shoot friendly and one does not disturb you when you are at work,” says Yo Yo.

The musician and his team shot at the Gugu boat. “The Gugu boat is a very unique kind of a boat off the Dubai Marina and it will show the audiences something new about Dubai. This video will show some unseen facets of Dubai to the rest of the world,” says the singer-composer. Honey who had taken a break for a few years, came back strongly last year with songs like Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and Peeyu Datt Ke.

