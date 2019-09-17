Why is Salman angry with Ranbir?

By Sanskriti Media

Rumours about Ranbir Kapoor having given the nod to the Sandeep Vanga film titled Devil has not really gone down well with Salman Khan who is in fact also working on the second instalment of his superhit film Kick with producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman’s character of Devilal aka Devil became very popular after the film and the announcement of the sequel was also made as the Devil is back.

“It is a known fact that Salman is not very fond of Ranbir Kapoor and add to that if he will play the title role in Devil and both films release around the same time, there will be some kind of a confusion in the minds of the people. Salman was ticked off when he heard the news for the first time, but though he chose to play it down, we are told that both he and Sajid are not very amused by the title of the film more than anything else,” say sources.

Sandeep Vanga made a promising debut this year in Bollywood when his film Kabir Singh, though criticised for being misogynist went on to rake in the shekels to be the highest grosser this year.