Why is Sonam Kapoor so angry?

They say that charity begins at home, but then there are times when the communication channels shut themselves within the house and controversies erupt.

A few days after Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios announced a collaboration to make a three part film - a trilogy called Mr India, the superhero film with powers to go invisible, Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor has reacted saying that her father was not consulted before Zee and Ali announced the film.

Mr India, starring Anil Kapoor along with late Sridevi and late Amrish Puri is one of the most iconic films in Bollywood history and was produced by Boney Kapoor.

Interestingly Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's brother, was also tagged by Zee Studios, making us understand that he was a part of the film as well. "Boney is also doing Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan along with Zee and that is how they would have collaborated," says an industry source. Boney Kapoor however did not reply to us about his involvement after Zee announced the film, but internationally acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur who helmed the original film in the late '80s objected. We understand that Boney is a part producer of the film now.

And now Sonam's statement has added fuel to the fire. "A lot of people have been asking me about the Mr India remake. Honestly, my father didn't even know that the film was being remade. We came to know about it through social media when Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. It is quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father, or Shekhar uncle, two people who made the film what it was and is. It is sad because a film like that was made with a lot of heart and hard work, and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office," said Sonam.

Incidentally Sonam's aunt and Boney's late wife Sridevi was the heroine of the movie.

