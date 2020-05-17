Why is Sridevi's daughter's film being rewritten!

By Sanskriti Media

Janhvi Kapoor’s film Dostana 2 is being rewritten now. The actress has two of her films ready – Roohi Afzana as well as Gunjan Saxena and one does not know when those films will release and on which platform – though rumours strongly point at an OTT platform.

But now her other film Dostana 2 which also features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and directed by Colin D Cunha for producer Karan Johar is being rewritten.

“The problem in the film is the location. The film is set in London for quite a bit. And now after half the film has been shot and half of it is pending, the makers understand that they cannot be shooting anymore in Old Blighty for a few months to come. The only way to make the film happen and in ther right frame of time is to ensure that the script is rewritten. Hence Dostana 2 is among the many films whose script is being rewritten keeping in mind the location in that locale – which ideally will have to be India now,” says our source.

Dostana 2 is the sequel to the highly popular film Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra.

