Why Sara seeks God's permission?

By Sanskriti Media

While a lot of film folk visit the Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai or the Ajmer Dargah before the release of their films – Sara Ali Khan is often seen at the Mukteshwar temple and the Shani mandir at Juhu before the announcement of her next movies.

After having duly visited filmmakers – Sara now took God’s permission to sign the said films. “She is very religious and follows her mother Amrita Singh’s instinct and beliefs when it comes to taking decisions in her life. While it is usually Sara who goes to the temple alone, if we see Amrita Singh along with her, it must be something big and it would mean that she is signing a film. That happened on Saturday too when Sara went to the Shani temple along with her mother,” says our man at the spot.

Saturday is the day when devotees visit the Shani temple to help them stay away from Lord Shani’s fierce gaze.

So, the story that emerges is that we will be hearing about Sara’s next announcement at the soonest now after a visit to Aanand L Rai's office for a proposed film with Dhanush.