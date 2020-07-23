Will Aamir Salute with PC again?

By Sanskriti Media

Aamir Khan had dropped out of the film Salute which was later titled as Saare Jahaan Se Achcha directed by Mahesh Mathai for producers Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala. The film which is a biopic on the life of India’s first astronaut in space was offered to Aamir and he had gladly accepted it. Priyanka Chopra was cast as his heroine in the film and the actress was elated. But then Aamir moved out of the film. Aamir had apparently spoken to Shah Rukh Khan to replace him in the film, but King Khan, following the debacle of his film Zero, had maintained a stoic silence and reports said that he was not doing the film.

In January 2019, when Aamir was asked about SRK backing out of the biopic, he said, “Isn’t Shah Rukh Khan doing that film? Those are only reports, let’s wait until he makes an announcement about it.”

Priyanka Chopra had said at that time after Aamir dropped out. “That’s my biggest tragedy. I have finalised a few things. I will announce it very soon. I just have to figure out when. I was approached with that film when Aamir was there. I hadn’t figured out my dates then. We were supposed to do it in 2019,” she mentioned to us.

Now with the buzz that Aamir will be back in the film, will we see Priyanka doing a mainstream Bollywood film after Jai Gangajal in 2016?

