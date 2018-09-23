Will John Abraham and Abhishek be back with Dostana 2?

By Sanskriti Media

Dostana 2 is finally going to be made. But then Tarun Mansukhani the director of the first part has lost his job. Tarun has also directed another film called Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez which was a remake of the original English film starring Ryan Gosling. But with Karan not being happy with the film’s edit has asked for a rework.

Tarun had earlier come up with quite a few drafts of the sequel to Dostana starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra, but the premier producer of Bollywood rejected them for being under-baked snd not big enough to warrant a sequel.

And now Johar has decided to get a new team to pilot the sequel which is long overdue.

Colin D’Cunha – we are sure you are hearing his name for the first time – a former assistant director to Rajkumar Hirani in Sanju and Advait Chandan in Secret Superstar has been roped in as the nam to wield the megaphone for this mega project.

While fans will be quite eager to see the John and Abhishek pair back on screen with another actress, one is not sure whether the same cast can be locked for film. “Karan has some mega projects up for release from 2.0, Kesari, Brahmastra, Student of the Year 2, Kalank and the Gunjan Saxena biopic and hence wants the new director to handle everything including the casting of the film,” informs our source.

Let us see who gets locked for the role. Not long ago there were rumours that Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor maybe seen in the sequel which was quickly put to rest by Karan.