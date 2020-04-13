With family stuck in Dubai, Sanju turns veg

By Sanskriti Media

Sanjay Dutt has been home and staying home after a long time. The actor who has been working constantly ever since he is back in Bollywood is now alone at home as his family – wife Manyatra and children Shahraan and Iqra are now in Dubai and suck till the lockdowns ends in both countries.

In the meantime Sanju has quit something big – nope – we are not sure whether he has kicked the bottle – but then the actor has stopped eating non vegetarian food.

“Sanju baba has turned vegetarian for a while and is tasting a lot of vegetarian stuff of late. He has been a staunch non veg lover and there is a signature dish in a Mumbai restaurant called Noot Mohammadi Hotel where he had once prepared called Chicken Sanju Baba as well. But then Sanju himself is off not just chicken but all sorts of non-vegetarian food for the time being,” says sources.

Interestingly we are told that a lot of his time is also spent in watching shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata on Doordarshan!

