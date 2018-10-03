Zero is SRK's most expensive film

By Sanskriti Media

Zero is now Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive films date. Shah Rukh’s earlier VFX laden film Ra.One had touched a production budget of Rs 85 crore and was aided by a 52 crore marketing blitz, most of which were co-branded activities.

But the shooting budget of Zero and the huge VFX in the film has taken the budget of the film to almost Rs 200 crore, inform trade sources.

“The film has been shot over 150 days with shoots in the USA, there have been underwater sequences which have been filmed. There are many outdoor sequences, apart from many chroma shoots in the Mumbai studios with will be made into the film scenes after the insertion of the CG and the VFX sequences of the highest quality. The audience had some issues with some VFX scenes in Ra.One which Shah Rukh wants to eliminate and his team at Red Chillies have also been working towards getting that fixed so that they have the best output,” says a trade source.

Incidentally, there are some big ticket songs that have also been filmed which includes Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in it. A Salman Khan sequence has also been shot with VFX which was put up as a teaser during Eid.

But trade sources also insist that the cost will not put much pressure on the recoveries. “Shah Rukh will recover most of the production investment from the sale of satellite and digital rights itself. Zero being one of the biggest films this year has a lot of demand from the satellite and OTT platforms,” we are informed.

Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and will release on December 21.