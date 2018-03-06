Boney immerses Sridevi's ashes at Rameshwaram

A week after her sudden death in Dubai due to accidental drowning, the ashes of Bollywood actress Sridevi were immersed in the Indian Ocean at the temple town of Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

Her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi accompanied him to Rameshwaram by a special flight.

Sridevi was found drowned in her bathtub at a Dubai hotel on February 24. Her body was brought to India 72 hours later after autopsy and embalming after the police ascertained that her death was due to accidental drowning.

In this picture as Rameshwaram beach, Boney is seen with a 'vaadiyar' (Tamil Brahmin Priest) and relatives of Sridevi from her parents' side apart from daughters Khushi and Janhvi.