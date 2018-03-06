Boney immerses Sridevi's ashes at Rameshwaram

By
  • Sanskriti Media
Published

A week after her sudden death in Dubai due to accidental drowning, the ashes of Bollywood actress Sridevi were immersed in the Indian Ocean at the temple town of Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

Her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi accompanied him to Rameshwaram by a special flight.

Sridevi was found drowned in her bathtub at a Dubai hotel on February 24. Her body was brought to India 72 hours later after autopsy and embalming after the police ascertained that her death was due to accidental  drowning.

In this picture as Rameshwaram beach,  Boney is seen with a 'vaadiyar'  (Tamil Brahmin Priest) and relatives of Sridevi from her parents' side apart from daughters Khushi and Janhvi.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Videos

See more videos

Related Articles

Most Popular in entertainment

Cinema listing January 15 to January 21

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

News In Images

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon