Boney Kapoor hints at Salman film sequel

They don’t make comedies like that anymore and No Entry is the biggest proof. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the multi-starrer No Entry was released on August 26th, 2005 and went on to became one of the biggest hits of that year. The film was thoroughly enjoyed by the masses and families.

While No Entry marks it’s 14th anniversary, Boney took to his Twitter and wrote, “The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry.”

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitely and Esha Deol in the pivotal roles. To add to that, Boney Kapoor also hints about No Entry 2 in making and he claims it to be more mischievous, wicked and entertaining.

Interestingly Boney has not at all tagged Salman Khan on the Twitter account along with Anees hence not making it clear if he will be a part of the film.

The official announcement is yet to happen but one hears that things are getting locked and it won’t be far that the film will be announced with much fanfare.