Boney Kapoor holds prayers for Sridevi at Haridwar

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor held prayers for his late wife Sridevi at Haridwar. Sridevi died of accidental drowning in a UAE hotel on February 24. Her body was brought to Mumbai on February 27 and was accorded state honours during her funeral on February 28th. Boney and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi later went to Rameshwaram and immersed her ashes in the temple town in Tamil Nadu the south Indian state from where Sridevi hails from.

Then as per north Indian rituals, Boney Kapoor, accompanied by his brother Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s close friend and designer Manish Malhotra went to the holy city of Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh and held a prayer to pray for the departed soul. They also immersed ashes from Sridevi’s body in the holy waters of the Ganges.

“It was quite a sombre ritual. Boney has still not emerged out of the sudden death of Sridevi and he was quiet throughout,” says a source.

Politician Amar Singh who is a close ally of Boney Kapoor helped in ensuring that the function went off without any fans thronging to get a glimpse of actor Anil Kapoor as stars are often mobbed by frenzied crowds. A tight security cordon was placed around the family and friends participating in the ritual.

The family has requested the media and the fans to stop speculating and pray for the departed soul.