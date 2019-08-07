Boney Kapoor turns emotional as he remembers Sridevi

By Sanskriti Media

While veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s first ever Tamil movie production Nerkonda Paarvai is nearing release, the film premieres in Singapore . He not only fulfilled Sridevi’s dream but also thanked Ajith and the entire cast and crew of the film for their immense support throughout.

Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter and wrote, “I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fulfill my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream. It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this.”

Ever since the producer Boney Kapoor has announced his maiden Tamil venture Nerkonda Paarvai, there has been a humongous response from the fans all across to see the film.

Besides playing a lawyer in Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith who reprises Amitabh Bachchan’s character will be doing a lot of action as well. Slated to release on 8th August 2019, Nerkonda Paarvai is directed by H. Vinoth and also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Iyer and Andrea in the pivotal roles.