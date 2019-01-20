Brad Pitt 'is dating Charlize Theron'

By Bang

Brad Pitt is reportedly dating Charlize Theron.

The 55-year-old actor and the Oscar-winning actress are said to have been dating for almost a month after they were introduced to each other by her ex-fiance Sean Penn.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They've been friends for some time - ironically through Sean - but things have developed."

The rumoured romance is Brad's first serious love interest since his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The actor - who was also previously married to Jennifer Aniston - recently enjoyed a date with Charlize, 43, in Los Angeles after attending a screening.

The insider explained: "Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar.

"She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water."

"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her. Brad seemed in a really good place - they both looked really happy."

Despite this, a source close to Brad previously claimed it was unlikely he'd date another celebrity again.

Following his return to the dating scene in 2018, the insider explained that the Hollywood star was eager to keep his love life low-key.

The source said: "I can't see Brad dating someone super famous again, I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile.

"Brad comes from a very traditional family, he's very close to his parents, Jane and Bill, and his brother and sister are both married with families. I could see him marrying again, but it will be a much more low-key relationship."